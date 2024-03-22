The well-known leaker Dusk Golemalso known as AestheticGamer, shared new information about Capcom's projects, stating that Resident Evil 9 will have a more “approachopen world” compared to the previous chapters of the saga.

Precisely, Dusk Golem said that Capcom often gives the green light to three large projects at a time. An example is Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5. The three games were approved to make the most of the functions of their new (at the time) RE Engine graphics engine. After that, the remake of Resident Evil 2 also inspired those of the third and fourth chapters.

Dusk Golem continues by stating that now the functionality of the RE Engine have been expanded to the open world with Dragon's Dogma 2: two other games that will be built around these technologies will be Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil 9.

Finally, Dusk Golem states that the objectives of all three projects mentioned (Dragon's Dogma 2, Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil 9) have the precise task of maintain the DNA of the respective saga. In other words, Resident Evil 9 could become an open map game, but that doesn't mean it will be completely different from previous chapters.