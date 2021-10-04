Resident Evil 4 VR will be released on October 21 for Oculus Quest 2 and we will see if the efforts and money invested in this remake of the famous survival horror shooter will see the desired results. The new developer and owner of the IP Capcom And Armor Studios. However, it appears that Resident Evil 4 VR could it have dialogue and scenes cut out of the original?

Facebook, the company that owns Oculus, would have confirmed that there will be significant changes to the gameplay to take advantage of virtual reality. While, according to a last leak by Dusk Golem, the story and dialogue in this one would not have been cut Resident Evil 4 VR.

According to the shared images and documentation on the development of the title, however, there would be changes in the story. According to what has been released, in fact, there would be changes both in the plot and in the dialogues. All the scenes that the media and people could deem misogynistic would be removed.

Resident Evil 4 was released in 2005 for GameCube and then arrive for various platforms. The protagonist of the game, that is Leon Kennedy, must make his way through hordes of zombies in a Spanish village to save Ashley Graham, the daughter of the president of the United States.

As stated byintroduction of a Japanese cover leaked for a game development video, the developers note that any content explicit to sexual harassment, sarcastic expressions, and sexist conversations would be removed. These changes appear to have been employed by Armature Studios at the request of OculusVR and with the approval of Capcom.

The video features scenes that show heavy alterations. In two moments we can see the removal of a dialogue between the game’s protagonist, Leon, and his radio support, Ingrid. Much heavier is the removal of a good part of the final scene, plus the scene after the credits in which Leon admits that he has an attraction for Ingrid, but is rejected, has been completely eliminated.

As said previously Resident Evil 4 it is a title that has had several reissues, but there is a work that has surpassed it. This is the masterpiece Bethesda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Anyone interested in the topic can retrieve our in-depth analysis about it.