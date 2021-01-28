In the gray and cold of a January morning, the brand new premises of the Sanofi “campus” had to live together with union flags and slogans plastered against the guardrails on Wednesday: “R&D workers in danger”. In front of the headquarters of the French pharmaceutical giant in Gentilly (Val-de-Marne), the reasons for anger were not lacking to the employees and politicians who came to gather. Red vest on the back, “Sanofric” badge attached to his jacket, Pascal Collemine is busy, a roll of Scotch in hand, around the CGT banner. “Management will announce a new restructuring plan this Thursday in the central CSE, which is in addition to that which was announced in June 2019 and which is still not finished; 400 researcher positions will be cut in the midst of the pandemic, it is irresponsible on the part of Sanofi. I have no words to describe what is happening, if not intolerable ”, hammers the chemist and central union representative CGT for the research branch of the group.

“The law allows the requisition of the means of production”

Beyond social demands, it is the symbol of a pharmaceutical group that favors its financial interests while a pandemic is raging, which has come to denounce the employees, alongside elected officials of the French Communist Party (at the initiative of the mobilization) and rebellious France. “Sanofi was eleven laboratories ten years ago, there are only four today, and soon more than three”, recalls the national secretary of the PCF and deputy of the North, Fabien Roussel. “All this while having paid, for 2020 alone, nearly four billion euros in dividends to its shareholders”, he adds.

The management of Sanofi, whose group is very late in the race for the vaccine against the Covid-19, has indeed tried to silence the fire fueled by critics. On Tuesday evening, in a press release, the CAC40 giant indicated that it had signed an agreement to participate in the production process of the formula of its competitor Pfizer-BioNTech, taking over, from this summer, the packaging on its German site from Frankfurt. But, behind the effects of announcement, the account is not there, ensures the cégétiste Pascal Collemine. “These declarations are far too low compared to our production capacities. All the more so since the Sanofi agreement only concerns bottling, we could use our industrial facilities much better ”, he explains.

For her part, the communist senator Laurence Cohen prefers to see the glass half full and attributes all the credit for this first victory to popular and political mobilization. “We can only welcome such an announcement, even if there is still a lot to be done so that vaccines are finally public goods accessible to all”, note the chosen one. In particular, prohibit the patenting of vaccines so that the precious serums can be produced freely. Even go even further, recommends Fabien Roussel. “Sanofi and all the other laboratories that sell their vaccine are purely dealers. Not only do we have to extract the laboratories from their profit logic and lift the patents, but we must also demand the requisition of the means of pharmaceutical production. The law allows it ”, he argues. Gathered in front of the headquarters of the multinational, elected as employees promised not to give up the fight.