This year one of the big games that Microsoft and Bethesda will release is Starfield, but it is obviously not the only one. There is for example Redfall, the new project of the clever but perhaps never appreciated enough (in terms of sales) Arkane. PCGamesN, speaking with Harvey Smith – studio director at Arkane Austin – asked if by chance the team is afraid that Starfield could remove the spotlight at Redfall this year.

With a wry smile, Smith says, “I love the Starfield team and how great they are, they’ve made some of the most successful games in the world, but I’ve been with Arkane for fifteen years“.

“I’ve faced everything in this project: a global pandemic, massive social upheaval, f *****o Trump, insurrections, multiple ice storms that brought down the city’s infrastructure, murderous hornets, the death of our beloved president and founder Ron Altman, the takeover by Microsoft – I went through everything. When you look at what the Redfall team has come through, it’s astounding.”

“Fifteen years have passed and it can be said that in all this time I have been in the shadow of [Bethesda Game Studios]. We publish a great game like Dishonored, they publish the f *****o Skyrim, it’s the greatest thing in history. We released Dishonored 2 – the best game i ever played – and they make a huge thing like Fallout. We are very proud of what we do and we are very proud of the team; I love being in the same company with id Software, Shinji Mikami (Tango Gameworks) and Todd Howard, it’s a multi-pronged advantage and we learn from them.”

“Starfield it will indeed be a product of great importance, and it will make people happy for many years to come, but it is a very different thing [da Redfall]. There is some overlap between audiences, but not entirely, and we definitely have a different tone – but I like that they [Bethesda Game Studios] exist, and I’m going to play Starfield a lot.”

Always with a smile, he concludes: “Starfield is totally good for me; it takes a lot of the pressure off me, to be honest. Arkane is often an underdog, we are smaller than most teams. It would be awful to feel guilty about that, thinking things like “oh, I’m in a company with a bunch of other strong teams making different games.” It’s a strong point for us.”

We add that the two video games are several months away from each other, so Redfall should have in any case plenty of room to find your audienceespecially if it turned out to be of high quality.

