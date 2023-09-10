Good news for Nyck de Vries. In the distant future he can make a comeback if Red Bull gets eight drivers.

After Verstappen collects his third, fourth and fifth titles this year until 2025, F1 will potentially be exciting again in 2026. There will then be new regulations. That doesn’t really make us hot yet. The technical regulations mainly state that the electrical parts of the cars are becoming more important and the combustion engines are receiving less power. Red Bull even takes into account a scenario where drivers will have to downshift on the straight…

But new regulations also bring new opportunities for other teams. Toto Wolff is still convinced that the 2021 regulations (which came into effect in 2022) were intended to slow down Mercedes. Secretly he may have a point there. Formula 1 has actually always done it this way after the sport was dominated by one team in periods.

We already know a few things that could turn things upside down anyway. Audi comes in as a factory team. Honda joins forces with Aston Martin. And Red Bull will develop its own power sources with help from Ford. Horner has now spoken out about the long-term goal of Red Bull Powertrains. He predicts that Red Bull will give wings to not four but eight F1 drivers in the future:

It is important that the simple tasks are done properly first and then the difficult ones. I think it makes a lot of sense that we first do the two teams of the same owner. We are an independent engine manufacturer with a good relationship with Ford. This certainly has advantages in the long term. If we become attractive to other teams, we are open to supplying engines. Our facility is set up for about four teams. That’s what we’re looking at in the long term. Christian Horner, give everyone a Red Bull

Mercedes currently supplies eight cars with engines, Ferrari six cars, Honda four cars and Renault two. The expectation is that all parties also want to continue in Formula 1. Although at Renault you often wonder why. In any case, if Audi is also involved, Horner’s goal seems ‘ambitious’. On the other hand: if the Red Bull/Ford power source is really good, some privateers may want to make the move. Will the times of the DFV8 revive? Let us know in the comments!

