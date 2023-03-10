realme needs no introduction, we too have told you several times about the company’s devices in the past, such as here, for example. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about the latest smartphone released or about Amazon’s convenient offer, but about a possible arrival of a foldable! If you are curious, stay with us and you will not be disappointed at all.

Will Realme launch leaflets on the market?

As you well know, the leaflet market is definitely expanding. A technology that was initially still immature and aroused many perplexities, is now managing to improve itself by conquering an increasingly large share of users. We recently told you about the arrival of Oppo on the market, with its Oppo Find N2 Flip, but apparently competition will increase!

How do we tell? Well, it was the VP of the company, Madhav Sheth, who suggested it, who decided to publish a provocative tweet which triggered the user:

“What do you want now… #realmeFlip or #realmeFold?”. In short, a cryptic question that could mean two things: the company wants to understand if users would respond well to a leaflet, or he has already started working on it and in this case who knows maybe the progress isn’t already further than we think.

We’ll of course keep you posted on the chaos in the future with any new confirmation cues on the web, but for now we can’t help but ask the same question: would you prefer a Fold or a Flip? And why?