Poland plans to send more troops to the Belarusian border. The reason for this is the high number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus. Putin threatens the NATO state.

Warsaw/Moscow — Warsaw is concerned: the Russian President Wladimir Putin threatened Poland. The reason for this is the planned transfer of Polish troops to the Belarusian border. Poland’s government is reacting with this to the increasing number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, which are supposed to train Belarusian troops after the failed coup attempt by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Poland fears for its safety and Putin threatens retaliation.

Russia threatens Poland — Putin warns: ‘Will respond by any means necessary’

At a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday (July 21), Putin made it clear: “Belarus is part of the Union State. And unleashing aggression against Belarus would mean aggression against the Russian Federation. We will respond to this with all the means at our disposal.” Putin also accused Poland of wanting to occupy western Ukraine together with Lithuania. He did not share evidence.

The Polish border guard patrols the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland wants to increase the number of troops. © Wojtek Jargilo/dpa

There have been reports of an allegedly planned creation of a Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian military unit, Putin said. But he didn’t provide any evidence for that either. The unit should be in the Ukraine “Supposed to be used to ensure the security of today’s western Ukraine,” said the Russian President. “But basically, if you call things by their proper name, it’s about the subsequent occupation of these territories.”

Putin Reminds Poland of WWII — Western Territories ‘Stalin’s Gift’

The Wagner group in Belarus, Poland takes it very seriously. On the EU-Foreign ministers meeting on Thursday (July 20) Polish Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Paweł Jabłoński warned that provocation could increase due to increased Wagner activities. “These are Russian and Belarusian actions, possibly aimed at the security of Poland and the security of the European Union. We must strengthen the protection of our borders. The European Union must be ready to respond appropriately should hostile actions occur,” he was quoted as saying tvn24.

Known for his historical arguments, Putin described the gain of former German territories in the west after World War II as a “gift from Stalin”. Poland should not forget that. Otherwise you can “remind” them. It’s not the first time that Russia Poland remembers World War II. Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin, member of the pro-Putin United Russia party and chairman of the duma, demanded $750 billion in compensation from Poland in May 2023. “Poland must return the territories gained as a result of World War II and return to our country the funds transferred in the war and post-war years,” he wrote on Telegram, as polsatnews.pl reported.

Wagner soldiers in Belarus — Poland is alarmed and is responding to Putin’s threat

Putin’s rhetoric is reminiscent of the time before he annexed Crimea. Crimea was a gift from Russia to Ukraine in 1954. Later, Putin used this fact as an argument that the Crimea belong to Russia. The spokesman for the coordinator of the Polish secret services, Stanisław Żaryn, spoke of lies. “Vladimir Putin again uses historical revisionism to spread false accusations against the Republic of Poland,” Żaryn wrote on Twitter.

An expert fears that the Wagner soldiers could start a provocation from Kaliningrad. He also thinks an attack from Belarus is possible, since Wagner would not be acting as a non-state actor and Russia would officially have nothing to do with it. If Putin’s words are to be believed, Putin would see a Polish counterattack on Belarus as an attack on Russia. Should that happen, Russia would be actively involved in a conflict with a NATO state. (vk with dpa)