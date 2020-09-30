Of the FC Bayern Apparently, Thomas Lemar has competition from the Bundesliga in the campaign for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar: Also RB Leipzig should be interested in the French – and he also wants to RB.
The Sports picture reported on Wednesday about FCB’s interest in Thomas Lemar. According to this, Bayern want to borrow the 24-year-olds like Philippe Coutinho and before that James Rodriguez, Atletico would even like to sell. Bayern urgently need personnel reinforcement for their thin squad.
Like the German record champions, the Leipzigers are still looking for reinforcements for their offensive. According to information from image and Sports picture apparently also became aware of the left midfielder, who does not play a major role at Atletico Madrid and is allowed to leave.
The Leipzigers are said to have already spoken to the Madrilenians about a loan and Lemar is said to be very interested in a move to the Saxons. However, RB is financially at its limit and can actually only invest the money that Ademola Lookman needs after his move to Fulham comes in from loan fee and saved salary – and that is probably too little for Lemar.
The people of Leipzig seem to have a very good chance of snatching Bayern Lemar away, provided they can find the necessary financial means. But RB also checks other candidates if this does not succeed.
Leave a Reply