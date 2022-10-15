Víctor Manuel Vucetich has distinguished himself throughout his career for having a balanced style of play. The proposal of ‘King Midas’ always privileges the defensive order and from there builds his advances. In his second stage in Monterrey, this has been made clear. The albiazul squad has improved a lot defensively and only received 13 goals throughout the season.
In the first leg of the quarterfinals, against Cruz Azul, not much happened with both teams. The match ended in a draw and goalless. The two teams were criticized by the media and their respective fans for the poor show they put on. The pass to the semifinals will be decided this Saturday, October 15 on the pitch of the Steel Giant.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich was asked if his team will change its proposal during the league and seek to be more offensive. The Mexican coach responded categorically that his team will not change the position that has given them results throughout the regular season.
“We have shown that posture throughout the season… always trying to go forward, to look for victories. This time we are not going to change in that sense. We have the team that is improving. It is win or die at the end of the season. accounts (…) The important thing is the attitude that we must show, looking like a team that aspires to something important is to go out and win, finish the actions at home”
– Vucetich in conference
Monterrey was the best defense in Liga MX during the regular phase of Apertura 2022. However, their attack was also very productive. Throughout 17 days, Rayados scored 29 goals. His goalscoring record was the best after that of América and Santos Laguna, who scored 38 goals.
