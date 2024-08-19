Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Ramzan Kadyrov is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest confidants. But that could soon change. Will the Chechen remain loyal in the Ukraine war?

Grozny – Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, is ready to betray the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. At least that is the opinion of Oleg Dunda, a Ukrainian MP. He told the Ukrainian news channel 24tv Dunda said that Kadyrov had understood that Putin’s regime was doomed in the long term. And since Kadyrov also had many enemies, he would have to fight not only for his power but also for his life after the end of Putin’s dictatorship.

The reason for the speculation about Kadyrov’s loyalty to Putin was mainly due to the Kursk offensive. In the surprise attack by the Ukrainians, many of the Russian forces were initially taken by surprise. The Ukrainian army was able to take numerous prisoners, as was confirmed by drones and satellite images. However, dozens of Kadyrov’s troops were also among the prisoners.

Ramzan Kadyrov, ruler of the Russian province of Chechnya. © dpa

His commander Apti Alaudinov, who commands the Chechen troops, was also one of the first high-ranking military officials to confirm the Russian losses in the Kursk region. “Our people are dying, that is a fact. The enemy has entered some villages,” Alaudinov said in a video on August 8 on the Russian channel Agentstvo.

Kadyrov reacts with an iron fist in Chechnya: “He senses that Putin’s end will soon come”

The authoritarian leader Kadyrov is actually Vladimir Putin’s man in Chechnya and has ruled the region with an iron fist since 2007. Since Russia subjugated the region in two wars since the 1990s, Chechnya has been considered a republic of Russia. A state within a state, so to speak. In one respect, Kadyrov even surpassed Putin’s regime: the autocrat – also known as Putin’s “bloodhound” – is said to be even more unscrupulous and brutal than Putin himself and established a regime of terror in the almost 20 years of his rule.

Therefore, Dunda is also sure that Kadyrov himself has many enemies. “From the first day of his appointment, Kadyrov was ready to betray Putin, he was preparing for it all the time. He senses that Putin’s end is coming soon,” the Ukrainian MP told 24tvTherefore, the Chechen leader is not interested in using his own troops in the Ukraine war, according to Dundas’ speculation.

Kadyrov poses with Musk’s Cybertruck and wants to send the vehicle to the Ukraine war

In recent days, Kadyrov made headlines when he posed with a highly polished Tesla Cybertruck, fitted with a large machine gun, as the Chechen leader drove the electric vehicle around the capital, Grozny, showing it off.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

Meanwhile, Tesla boss Elon Musk denied allegations that he had made the vehicle available to the terrorist regime in Chechnya. There are no concrete signs that Kadyrov might actually soon stab Putin in the back. So far, the Chechen has always been loyal to the Russian autocrat. But Kadyrov himself has had problems for some time. The 47-year-old has been struggling with health problems for some time and has had to be hospitalized several times. (sure)