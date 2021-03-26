Forever Vladimir Putin? Russia’s president could remain head of state for many years to come. A constitutional reform makes it possible.

Moscow – Will the President of the world’s largest state still listen to the name of Vladimir Putin * in 2036? Quite possible. The Russian parliament – the Duma – has passed a law that allows Putin two more terms in office. This means that “the electoral legislation will be adapted to the new constitutional norms,” it said after the vote on Wednesday on the Parliament’s website.

In a controversial referendum last summer, voters voted for a constitutional amendment that allows Putin two more terms after the end of his current mandate in 2024. According to the old regulation, Putin’s current term would be last. A legislative period lasts six years.

With the law that has now been passed, the 68-year-old Kremlin boss can theoretically rule until 2036. While the number of consecutive presidential terms is still limited to two, this does not apply to heads of state who served before the constitutional amendment. For Putin, the tenure counter is virtually reset to zero.

In the end, he left it open whether Putin would like to remain president for that long. Putin first became head of state in 2000. After two terms in office, he moved to the post of prime minister in 2008 and, to a certain extent, swapped offices with Dmitry Medvedev, only to return to the Kremlin four years later.

The new law corresponds to the largest constitutional amendment in Russian history. It had also given Putin significantly more powers. He can now appoint constitutional judges, for example. In addition, under Article 95 of the Constitution, a former president will be granted a lifelong seat on the Federation Council. This would allow Putin to enjoy immunity even after his term in office.

The Kremlin party “United Russia” appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the new regulation. It already has a three-quarters majority in the Duma, but in the new constitution it now has additional powers, such as a greater say in the appointment of political offices.

Russian opposition officials accused the president of abusing power and overthrowing the constitution. The new Basic Law was promoted with social promises such as an annual pension adjustment and a minimum wage. 78 percent of the Russian population voted for the reform. Oppositionists expressed doubts about the numbers. (as / dpa / afp)