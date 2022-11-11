“The decision (not to attend) was taken by the head of state personally, and it is related to his schedule and the necessity of his presence in Russia,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov made it clear that Vladimir Putin also does not plan to send a video message during the summit.

The Russian embassy in Indonesia confirmed to AFP on Thursday that President Putin will not attend the G20 summit, which will be held on the island of Bali next week.

On Tuesday, the newspaper “Vedomosti” quoted a source close to the Russian presidency, noting that “Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will act on his behalf during the work of the summit.”