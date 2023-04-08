Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Julius Caesar was stabbed to death by his senators during a session. Symbolically, that could also happen to Putin, according to a former general.

MOSCOW – The end of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin may be closer than it often appears, at least according to former UK Chief of Staff Richard Dannatt. Opposite the British newspaper TheTelegraph he gave his view on the position of the President.

Putin has meanwhile become a victim of his own arrogance, explained the retired general. According to Dannatt, he was convinced that his security forces had already infiltrated the government of Ukraine, that his army was powerful enough and that the people of Ukraine were open to Russia.

Ukraine could break the back of the Russian army

A bold offensive could deal a decisive blow to the invaders from Russia as early as this summer, Dannatt says. In his comment, the ex-general also advocates the use of long-range missiles against Russia – weapons that Britain also wants to make available to Ukraine.

“Britain will be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the Munich Security Conference in February. A sustained offensive could destroy what remains of Russian morale and break the backbone of the Russian army, Dannatt agrees.

Should Putin fear Brutus' knife? Ex-chief of staff draws parallels with ancient Rome.

British ex-chief of staff: “An army does not have to be defeated in detail”

“An army doesn’t need to be defeated in detail,” it’s enough that the soldiers think they’re going to be defeated, then they’ll probably run away on their own. Dannatt cites an example from last autumn, where exactly such a situation is said to have occurred in Kharkiv. Such an action could be the “catalyst that will sweep Putin out of the Kremlin,” the ex-military said. Putin’s end may not be far off; Dannatt sees the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, as a possible opponent who – symbolically speaking – wields the dagger of Brutus.

Because the level of military leadership is said to be the group in Russia that is currently most dissatisfied with Putin. But even if Gerasimov does not find the courage to end the Putin regime, the president’s Julius Caesar moment is probably not far away, according to the ex-Chief of Staff’s final assessment. (Lucas Maier)

