Biden said that his country would respond strongly to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, stressing that “de-escalation” is necessary in order to crystallize a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

On the other hand, Putin warned against imposing new sanctions on his country, considering that this would be a grave mistake.

The virtual summit was the second between the two leaders in less than a month, and the most prominent topic was Ukraine, especially in light of Western reports talking about Moscow’s intention to invade its western neighbor by the end of next January.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine, and says it has the right to move its forces on its territory as it pleases.

Biden is expected to have informed Putin that there are ways to resolve the crisis diplomatically, in addition to reminding the Russian president of the consequences of a military invasion, according to the National Interest website for military and strategic affairs.

The White House has ruled out the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine.

Prior to the interview, a source told CNN that an American spy plane flew over the Ukrainian-Russian border, to assess the military situation on the ground.

However, what emerged from the virtual summit did not show any evidence of calming tensions so far, especially since officials on both sides kept secret the content of most of what took place at the summit, which came at the request of Putin.

The central question has become: Will this summit succeed in defusing the crisis and preventing the outbreak of war?

The National Interest website says that it depends on the three rounds of negotiations that will be held next January, describing those negotiations as “high stakes”.

The Putin-Biden summit represents a prelude to bilateral negotiations that will begin on January 10, and the US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and the Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

On January 12, the NATO-Russia Council will convene, and the next day there will be a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“There will be areas where we can make progress, and I’m sure there are areas where we will disagree with each other,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The upcoming negotiations were preceded by a draft document published by the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in December, containing comprehensive security demands.

The document, which is divided into two parts, calls for the signing of two separate, binding agreements with the United States and NATO, which include legal safeguards against NATO’s eastward expansion and a ban on the deployment of foreign forces in the former Soviet Union.

There is no indication yet that NATO intends to deploy troops in Ukraine, and at the same time, alliance officials have ruled out the idea of ​​banning Ukraine from entering the military gathering.

The Kremlin says that it expects “quick results” from the upcoming negotiations, speaking of military responses if the West rejects the Russian demands that will be presented in the negotiations.

This means that the negotiations in January, based on the Putin-Biden summit, are crucial to avoiding escalation and the possibility of war.

Ukraine says it expects to invade in late January, while Russian military experts say Moscow may resort to deploying strategic weapons in allies such as Belarus and Serbia.