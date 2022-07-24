Pumas broke the market in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The UNAM team, not used to carrying out bombings in the transfer window, added Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio and Dani Alves to their ranks. The signing of the legendary Brazilian side is the one that has attracted the most attention. Despite his age, the former Barcelona player still has a lot to give and he opted for Liga MX to find a place in the final call for the Scratch du Oro for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
In the media, the signing of Alves has been the most important in Mexican soccer this semester and in several years. Without a doubt, the defender is one of the biggest names that have come to Liga MX in its history. The player is at the height of elements such as Ronaldinho, Bebeto, Eusebio, Emilio Butragueño, Vavá and Didí, who also had a stint in Aztec football.
The Pumas reinforcements excite a hobby that has spent 11 years without knowing what it is to be champion of the MX League. Universidad Nacional, with these great contracts, will seek to be the protagonist of the Apertura 2022 and fight for the crown. Both Salvio and Alves are two elements of great experience that will help to support and guide the youngest elements of the club.
It is still too early to know if this project will be successful in its quest to lift the title. The Apertura 2022 is an anomalous tournament. This competition will be shorter and reinforcements will have less time to adapt and deliver results.
Dani Alves will have to wait for the issue of his work visa to be resolved in order to debut with the UNAM team. For this reason, his first appearance with Pumas could last until matchday 5 against Mazatlán, on Wednesday, July 27, or until matchday 6 against Monterrey, on Sunday, July 31.
Will Pumas be able to break their 11-year drought? It is still too early to know, but the arrival of experienced players like the ones that the auriazul board has brought this season makes us believe that they will be fighting to meet this goal.
