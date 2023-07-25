The Socialist Party (PSOE) affirmed this Tuesday that it will negotiate with “discretion” an investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish Government with those formations in favor of the “social majority” of Spain.

This was confirmed by the deputy general secretary of the party, María Jesús Montero, who also He rejected the holding of a referendum on independence in Catalonia.

The referendum and an amnesty for those accused of the 2017 secessionist attempt in that Spanish region are two of the requests of the Catalan independence party JuntsxCat to allow the left bloc to govern in Spain.

The Socialists obtained 122 seats in the general elections last Sunday and need deputies from other left-wing formations to achieve the majority of 176 necessary to be able to form a government, for which the party led by the Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont, a fugitive from Spanish Justice in Brussels, will be essential.

PSOE supporters celebrate after Sunday’s elections.

“The PSOE has always been very clear on this issue. We are a constitutionalist party, any issue that we address has to be within that constitutional framework,” he said in an interview on Montero radio.

The PSOE’s reaction comes only hours after the vice president of the Catalan independence party JxCat -led by the former regional president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont-, Josep Rius, reaffirmed this Monday that sHis formation will only negotiate an eventual investiture of the socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, on the basis of “self-determination and amnesty”.

In addition, he challenged the Socialist Party to make a proposal to “unblock the conflict between Catalonia and Spain.”

Puigdemont, leader of the party, has been a fugitive from Spanish justice in Brussels since October 2017, after the secessionist attempt in that Spanish autonomous community, but now he has the key to governance in Spain if he decides to give his support or abstains to achieve an Executive made up of the left-wing bloc.

Protests for independence in Catalonia.

With the 122 deputies obtained by the Socialists in the elections this Sunday, JxCat could make Sánchez revalidate his position at the head of the Spanish Government, since the Socialist Party (PSOE) would also have the seats of the left-wing formation Sumar (31) and an amalgamation of regionalist and pro-independence parties.

After the JxCat management meeting to assess the results of the Spanish general elections, Rius wondered “what Sánchez is willing to do” to “convince” his party and that his seven deputies in the Spanish Congress give him their support in a hypothetical investiture.

“The ball is in his court,” warned Rius, who accused Sánchez of “avoiding” this responsibility until now, since in recent years there has not been “not a single proposal from the Socialists to finish unblocking this conflict.”

“We will be very attentive to what Mr. Pedro Sánchez says when he goes out to express what his proposal is to convince the rest of the political formations to give him eventual support for his investiture,” said the vice president of JxCat, who warned that “you cannot govern against Catalonia.”

For now, the deputy general secretary of the PSOE pointed out that now the priority is the constitution of the Congress and the Senate on August 17, and confirmed the will of the PSOE to negotiate an investiture for Sánchez, for which he requested “discretion”.

“We will continue talking as always with all those who want to continue developing a country project where the social majority, the general interest, prevail,” he declared.

Montero reiterated the need to articulate “an agreement and consensus” so that there continues to be a “progressive” government in Spain, “despite the discrepancy that may exist a priori between the ideological meanings of each formation,” and she was convinced that it will be achieved.

This Tuesday, the Spanish Government already took office, after the publication in the Official State Gazette of the dismissal of the until now head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, and awaiting the appointment of a new president.

