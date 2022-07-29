Sony Interactive Entertainment does not want to comment on the prospect of raising the price of PS5 due to economic pressure.

The company has raised the price in Japan of a number of consumer electronic devices, including Blu-ray players, cameras, home theaters, headphones and speakers. These price increases were reportedly a reaction to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and other factors that saw a rise in the price of raw materials and production.

Speaking today during his last financial report, a Hiroki Totokiexecutive vice president and chief financial officer of Sony, a possible increase in the price of the PS5 was asked: “Speaking of a potential PS5 price hike, there is currently nothing specific I can share with you about pricing” he has declared.

During the financial briefing Sony said it had sold a total of 21.7 million units.

Source: VGC