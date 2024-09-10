Let’s remember that PS4 Pro sold about 15% of the standard PS4 in total, a rather small percentage but still significant numbers, given the diffusion of the console in question.

We are referring, in particular, to the company Ampere Analysis which has already offered its prediction on the possible commercial success of PS5 Pro, which could settle on numbers similar to those recorded by PS4 Pro, at least as regards the ratio compared to the standard version of the console.

While the internet is currently shocked by the revelation of the price of PS5 Pro it seems that the first sales forecasts analysts are not so pessimistic, considering that the new console, according to them, could sell at PS4 Pro Levels so less than the standard version but not that much.

The price won’t matter much for big fans

“The price of PS5 Pro will inevitably provoke a lot of comment,” said Piers Harding-Rolls, director of the video games division at Ampere Analysis, speaking about the 799 euros required for the new console.

PS5 Pro and the player to be purchased separately

“The price difference between the PS5 and PS5 Pro is between 40 and 50%, which is significantly higher than the difference seen between the PS4 and PS4 Pro at launch.”

The situation was also different because, at the same time, the standard PS4 was lowered in price and the PS4 Pro was substantially positioned in the place occupied by the previous version, in terms of price, which is completely different from what is happening with the PS5 Pro, with the standard version not having lowered in price (indeed, the opposite has happened recently).

Despite this, Ampere expects Sony to sell around 1.3 million of PS5 Pro consoles during its launch period this year (it’s set for release on November 7), which is similar to the 1.7 million PS4 Pro consoles sold at launch in 2016.

“We expect the price point to dampen demand from some consumers, but for PlayStation enthusiasts, price is less important,” Harding-Rolls suggested, evidently predicting a sort of “Apple effect” for Sony users.

The PS4 Pro has sold around 14.5 million units in total, according to Ampere, and the PS5 Pro is expected to reach a similar number by 2029, when Sony’s new mid-gen console could have reached around 13 million units sold.

“The PS5 Pro’s price reflects Sony’s strategy to protect its margins,” the analyst firm said. Furthermore, “the lack of competition means it’s easier for Sony to decide to keep the price higher to protect existing margins,” given that Microsoft hasn’t (at least as far as we know) moved forward with developing a new, updated Xbox model.