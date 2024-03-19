This generation hasn't proven anything yet. It's not a question of good or bad games, but of titles that wouldn't be conceivable outside of it. Probably only Rockstar Games will push GTA 6 so far that you can't look over your shoulder. Maybe this is why the rumors about hardware revisions of half a generation appear so out of tune with the context? Naturally we talk about Xbox Series Pro And PS5 Pro .

Old recipe?

It's not a question of usefulness or not, but of opportunity. The new consoles will certainly make the games run better (as is already understandable from the PS5 Pro specifications that emerged from various leaks), but which ones? The year in which PlayStation showed major production weakness, failing to secure major releases from its first party studios, and the year in which all the major publishers laid off workers and made it clear that the triple-A industry is no longer sustainable, we really have to wait for new consoles that enhance ray tracing or give us a few more frames per second, slightly improving the performance at 4K thanks to AI? The crisis is evidently teaching us nothing. That is, the traditional industry seems to want to fight layoffs, bankruptcies, canceled projects and so on with the usual recipe: the launch of new hardware.

In this case however, the attempt appears extremely weak precisely due to the fact that the current generation very little was perceived in terms of the transition from the old one: the leap was insignificant, the games are more or less the same and only now are we starting to see titles that will not arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, but certainly not because they are revolutionary (simply it no longer makes sense to convert them given the optimization costs involved). So, PS5 Pro and Xbox Pro will certainly provide some benefits in the short term, but in the long term? And at the structural level? Will they represent the classic orchestra that continues to play while the ship sinks or will they help implement changes that will recover the situation? It's hard to say, but we consider it very unlikely.

These are questions that unfortunately need to be asked, hoping that Nintendo will follow a completely different path, as always, proposing with Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it will be called) a console that allows innovation, instead of one designed for the same games with a few more graphic effects.