Furthermore, it must be considered that with only one source available, there is no certainty that everything is actually true. Fortunately, a new confirmation arrives from a different voice.

Rumors have recently started circulating that Sony is working on some kind of system for emulating PS3 games on the PS5. The idea for now is that the function would be expected to support a limited number of games, but many details are still missing.

Emulation of PS3 games on PS5 is confirmed

The source in question is Jeff Grubb who, via the Game Mess Mornings podcast, claimed to have heard rumors regarding emulation of PS3 games on PS5. The journalist said that he was expecting an announcement about it already at the beginning of the year, when he discovered the matter without reporting it publicly.

PS3 Fat

Grubb said, “It’s something that, based on what I’ve heard, has been in the works for a while. I thought it would be revealed at the beginning of the year, when they told me about it for the first time. It clearly hasn’t happened, but that doesn’t mean it will never happen.”

We remind you that at the moment it is possible to use digital PS2 games natively on PS5, but it is not possible to do so with PS3. The latter are available only in cloud format via PS Plus Premium. An emulator would solve the problem and expand the number of people who have access to these titles.

However, it seems less likely to us that Sony will accept the idea of ​​allowing the use of PS3 discs on its more modern console.

Speaking about the timing of the PlayStation 3, Sony admitted that they got the price and hardware wrong with the PS3, but this has a silver lining.