Sony Interactive Entertainment may be at work to bring games for PlayStation 3 on PS5 without the need to stream them.

This indiscretion comes from a reporter from Venturebeatnamely Jeff Grubb, whose sources have indicated that behind the scenes Sony may be intent on find out about an emulation solution for PlayStation 3 games on PS5.

Earlier this week Sony announced it would bring games from previous generations to its latest console via its new PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Subscribers will get benefits includingaccess to 340 games from the PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PSP generations.

However, while most of these games will be available for download, Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 3 games will only be playable via cloud streaming.

According to Grubb, however, the service may receive PS3 emulation similar to the other systems it is supposed to support:

Since I’ve been talking about it all week, I’ve searched, asked and it looks like Sony is working on PS3 emulation on PS5, but it may take some time.

It must be specified that, due to the unique architecture of the PS3 And of its infamous Cell processoremulate the system within the PS5 in software (in the same way that Xbox Series X emulates an Xbox 360) it’s incredibly difficult.

In this sense, the YouTuber and developer of Night Dive Studios ModernVintageGamer tweeted, in the wake of the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus, that emulating the PS3 on the PS5 would be “possible”, but that “Sony has never been interested in investing millions to make it happen“.

Currently, many iconic PlayStation games are currently playable natively only on PlayStation 3and among these we find Metal Gear Solid 4the first two chapters of the series InFamousthe trilogy of Resistanceseveral chapters of the series Ratchet & Clank, Killzone 2 And Killzone 3.