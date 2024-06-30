Many years ago, in Liga MX There were three levels of competition. The first was made up of those clubs that did things very well semester after semester and could afford not only to dream of the championship, but to fight seriously to achieve it.
A couple of steps below them, there were the clubs that, although they were not exactly known for bringing cups to their showcases, it was common to face them in the league, and in one of those, because it is football and the ball is capricious, they were He did the rare thing of winning the championship.
And just below these, there were teams that couldn’t even dream of the championship. What’s more, they didn’t even see it as feasible to qualify for the league. His mission was to stay in the top circuit. A completely unknown situation for today’s players, who sometimes no longer even know where their team is in the percentage table, since what we previously knew as ‘relegation’, today has become a fine, which, By the way, it only costs the owners, not the players.
It is no secret that the level of Mexican football at the league level, but especially at the national team level, has been declining in recent years. Some people attribute this to the excess of foreigners, which, in turn, reduces the opportunities for young people to show their potential.
On the other hand, there are those who relate this to the fact that, for years, in Mexico, people have been playing without the pressure of losing their category, which directly affects the competitive spirit of the athletes, leading them all to an eternal state of comfort.
And the issue never seems to end, as various sources claim that the owners of the ball are seriously considering completely eradicating promotion and relegation from the Mexican competition, provoking indignation and nostalgia in all of us who grew up glued to the television on the last day, witnessing how twenty-two warriors fought with courage and honor to avoid relegation. Something that, most likely, we will never see again.
#promotion #relegation #disappear #permanently #Liga
