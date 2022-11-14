At the beginning of the second week of the UN Climate Summit, COP27, there is frustration among the negotiators who must resolve the details to reach an agreement before the closing scheduled for this Friday. The promises include making drastic cuts in emissions that contribute to global warming within this decade. We talked about the subject with Karen Oliveira, Director of External Affairs of The Nature Conservancy Brazil.

#progress #commitments #mitigate #climate #change #COP27 #France