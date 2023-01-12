Will Prince Harry go to the coronation? King Charles meditates revenge

After the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, the British tabloids continue to keep the spotlight on the royal family. There are many rumors circulating about Buckingham Palace and, in particular, the reactions within the palace.

Publicly, in fact, the royal family has not released any comments. And now, in view of the coronation of King Charles III, the doubt that Harry may not be there is increasingly concrete.

It is not yet known if it will be the king father who will not deliver the invitation to the Duke of Sussex or if the latter will refuse to participate in the event scheduled for May 2023.

In the interview with Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex did not respond to the question: “Many things can happen between now and then,” Harry replied when asked if he will be at his father’s coronation.

A source told The Sun that “There have been discussions between the family, including Edoardo and Anna. They don’t want private conversations at the coronation to end up in the paperback edition of Spare.”

The source further explained that “The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there.” And it seems that the fault lies precisely with the book published by Harry, Spare (The Minor)which according to the English tabloids would have definitely made King Charles lose his temper.

Of course, the royal family will not make public statements. And perhaps not even private. As always reported by the tabloids, in fact, the royals now fear that everything said in Harry’s presence could be revealed to the media at a later time.