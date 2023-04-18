Home page politics

Will Yevgeny Prigozhin soon be Vladimir Putin’s successor? There is disagreement about the future prospects of the Wagner boss.

Moscow – Rotates wagner-Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin soon Wladimir Putin personally through the meat grinder? Some think it is at least conceivable that Prigozhin will be the new strongman in Russia and Putin could inherit. Others, however, consider him harmless. “Prigozhin is a deeply disreputable figure,” Professor Mark Galeotti, a Russian politics analyst, told euronews. “He’s a man who has risen by doing everything that Putin and the Kremlin wanted – while obviously taking very good care of himself,” Galeotti said.

“It’s clear he’s trying to position himself to play a public role in Russian politics,” said Mark Beissinger, a professor of politics at Princeton University. “There is one question that is increasingly weighing on Russian politics: What will happen after Putin?” However, Beissinger does not see Putin in any danger.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Russian Wagner Group. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

“Putin is getting older” – is there a chance for Prigozhin?

“Putin is not in danger of being overthrown,” he said euronews away. “But he’s aging, and as dictators age, those with ambitions try to position themselves to potentially fill the void left by the death of the boss,” he says.

However, Galeotti believes that Prigozhin will remain a tool of the Kremlin. However, it is a big mistake to underestimate Prigozhin. “I think it’s always dangerous to exclude Prigozhin. He is entrepreneurial. He’s opportunistic and he’s ruthless. He’ll do whatever it takes,” Galeotti said.

Prigozhin could stand for election in 2024

The “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) has also dealt with Prigozhin’s chances. The think tank cites an interview published by its own Internet news agency on March 14, in which Prigozhin spoke to Russian journalists from RussiaToday, RIA Novosti and his agency.

“Prigozhin could use his influence in Russia’s mainstream media landscape to run as a candidate in the 2024 Russian presidential election,” the institute said. “During the interview, Prigozhin appeared to be imitating Vladimir Putin,” the ISW said. He is either doing this to “quietly mock Putin” or “to subtly suggest that Prigozhin, like Putin, could become Russian President”.

According to the Serbian daily, Prigozhin is not dangerous

Also Newsweek had reported about it. According to the Serbian daily politics be harmless to Prigozhin. However, this is because Putin is currently relatively strong and able to maintain the balance between various influential groups. (mse)