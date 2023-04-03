As a priest in Lebanon, Nicolaas Kluiters grew into a hero. He reconciled Christians and Muslims in a country torn by civil war. In 1985 he was kidnapped and brutally tortured, after which his body was found two weeks later in a ditch. Now it is being investigated whether he can be beatified and then canonized: “He deserves to be a saint.”
