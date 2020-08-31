Highlights: Prashant Bhushan ordered to pay one rupee fine in contempt case

Prashant Bhushan released two photos as soon as the Supreme Court’s decision came.

As soon as the sentence was announced by the Supreme Court, lawyer Rajiv Dhawan gave 1 rupee to his client Prashant Bhushan. The picture of Dhawan holding a 1 rupee coin in Bhushan’s hand went viral on social media. Prashant Bhushan himself also shared two pictures on Twitter. In one, the coin is placed on Prashant Bhushan’s palm and his palm is held by Dhawan while in the second picture Bhushan is seen holding the coin with the thumb and index finger of the right hand. After all, what does the picture mean?

The answer to this question can be extracted from the statement of Bhushan recorded in the tweet with some photographs. He wrote, “My lawyer and senior partner Rajiv Dhawan today gave me a rupee as soon as the judgment on the contempt case was accepted, which I accepted with gratitude.” Now if this statement is mixed with both pictures, what does it mean? Has Prashant Bhushan and his lawyers in the contempt of court case made up their mind to pay the prescribed penalty by the country’s highest court?

It would be speculative to say something about this, but when we consider the statement, then giving a coin to Prashant Bhushan on behalf of lawyer Rajeev Dhawan in the case indicates that maybe Dhawan has accepted the penalty. So he gave a coin of one rupee to Prashant Bhushan. So, did Prashant Bhushan also accept the advice of his lawyer, who did not accept the mistake despite repeated opportunities from the Supreme Court? Prashant Bhushan wrote on Twitter that he too generously accepted the contribution of his lawyer and senior partner. This means that Bhushan is respecting his lawyer’s motives.

What is the reality like? Will Prashant Bhushan defer the threat of a three-month jail by imposing a fine of one rupee and a huge penalty on advocacy for three years? Will he come under this moral pressure, how can he change his stand now after rejecting the two opportunities to consider an apology? However, what will be the next step of Prashant Bhushan, it will be known only at 4 pm when he will hold a press conference.