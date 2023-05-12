Will Poulter said he was confused with sid, character that appears in the animated film “Toy Story”. The actor, who has been in the eye of the world after playing Adam Warlock in the film “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, told a funny anecdote that happened in a bathroom, where a fan approached him to emphasize his enormous resemblance to the Animated teenager who appears in the first film of the Pixar saga. What did he answer and what other relationship does the star have with the character?

What did the fan say to Will Poulter?

Poulter reported that he was using the urinal in a Los Angeles bathroom when a guy came up to him and said “You’re in ‘Toy Story,’ right?”something that put him in a situation where he tried to be as nice as possible to explain that it was impossible for him to have played any character in the Disney-Pixar classic.

Sid, villain from “Toy Story” from 1995. Photo: Disney-Pixar

“Well, that was lively. I do not want to be rude, but it was 1995. I was two years old. AND they weren’t doing it live-action“, recalled the star of films such as “Who are the Millers?”, “The Revenant” and “Maze Runner” in an interview for GQ magazine.

Why is Will Poulter compared to Sid from “Toy Story”?

Indeed, as noted above, the character that unwelcome fan was referring to was Sid, the teenager in the black T-shirt who ends up being the main antagonist in the first “Toy Story” movie, released in 1995. But beyond the physical resemblance that they have, the comparison is more than anything usual because went viral a few years ago thanks to a voluntary action by Poulter himself.

Will Poulter dressed as Sid from “Toy Story” in a viral photo. Photo: Twitter

It turns out that the actor dressed as the character, on purpose, so that people would find his work to combat bullying and raise awareness about the issue and organization Diana Award Anti-Bullying. In such a way, she posed in a photo fully characterized and in a matter of minutes the image had gone around the world.

