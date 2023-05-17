Even when people don’t know Will Poulter’s name, they know his face. It helps that the 30-year-old Brit has been acting for half of his life, racking up an eclectic list of film credits, though he’s also blessed with distinctive brows. They draw people in, even if those people aren’t always sure where to put the actor.

“To be honest, most of my interactions are: ‘Do I know you from somewhere? Are you the type of that thing?’” Poulter said.

Often this forces you to cycle through a list of your projects until something clicks. Remember him as the shy nerd who got kissing lessons from Jennifer Aniston on “We’re the Millers” or the cheeky friend who gets a bad ending on “Midsommar”? Or maybe they grew up on some of the young adult franchises he co-starred in, like the “Maze Runner” series and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”?

But now Poulter has a high-profile role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing caped superhero Adam Warlock in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Featured flying through outer space to the rousing guitar rock of Heart’s “Crazy on You,” Warlock is a major figure in the Marvel world, described in the comics as a perfect genetically engineered being, though he’s still maturing when he meets him. We Know in the New “Guardians” Movie: Cast out of his birth cocoon too soon, Warlock has a still-forming sense of right and evil, giving Poulter several surprising angles to play as he clashes with the Guardians. and considers joining his side.

“He brought life and reality to someone who is essentially a child in an adult’s body,” said James Gunn, the film’s writer-director, who chose Poulter from a wide field of Hollywood hopefuls. “And he ended up in the yoke,” he added.

Though often cast as scrawny geeks early in his career, Poulter went through a recent polish with the help of the gym: Marvel-muscular with thick blonde hair, he’s followed the path of fellow British actors Nicholas Hoult and Dev Patel, who they played realistically awkward teenagers on screen before becoming Hollywood heartthrobs.

“It’s quite strange, because I’ve built my personality around looking a certain way,” Poulter said, courteous and humble.

And while Gunn cast him to play a golden god, Poulter is too self-deprecating to let that go to his head.

“I knew when they cast me that they were definitely going in a different direction than ‘perfect man,’” he said, smiling.

By: KYLE BUCHANAN