“As you see, I am alive.” During an audience last Thursday at the Vatican with participants in a seminar on health ethics, Pope Francis showed that he does not lose his humor despite his health problems.

For a week now The Pontiff is suffering from what, according to the Vatican spokesman, was initially nothing more than “a slight flu,” although later Jorge Mario Bergoglio himself was in charge of clarifying that It is “a very acute and infectious bronchitis”, which is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.in addition to other drugs.

About to celebrate 87 years of age (he was born on December 17, 1936), The Pope will recite the Angelus this Sunday at his Casa Santa Marta residence, “so as not to expose himself to changes in temperature”The Vatican reported this Saturday, clarifying that “the holy father’s health is improving, the Pope does not have a fever and continues with” antibiotic therapy.

Francisco had to give up traveling this weekend to Dubai, where he planned to participate in the international climate conference COP28, due to this flu that caused lung inflammation.

This Saturday in Dubai, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read the speech of the pontiff – who was expected to be the first Church leader to attend the summit – in which he relaunched their request to establish a fund with the money used in weapons to combat hunger and promote measures to fight climate change.

Last Saturday, Francisco underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome that confirmed these health problems, but ruled out pneumonia. In this way, it was announced by surprise that due to medical recommendation, he had had to cancel the trip he was going to undertake to Dubai.

In April, the Pope was hospitalized for three days for bronchitis that had to be treated with antibiotics and which caused concern since the pontiff arrived with fever and by ambulance, and in June, by surprise, and due to the presence of adhesions due to his Previous operation for diverticula in the colon in July 2021, he had to undergo surgery again for an abdominal hernia.

“The doctor did not let me go to Dubai,” explained the Argentine pontiff. “The reason is that it is very hot there, and you go from heat to air conditioning. And in this bronchial situation (it is not convenient). Thank God it wasn’t pneumonia. It is a very acute, infectious bronchitis. I no longer have a fever, but I am still taking antibiotics.”he detailed.

This new health problem has generated concern among Catholics due to the increasingly frequent ailments suffered by Franciscowhen it is almost 11 years since he was elected bishop of Rome (March 13, 2013).

Bergoglio, in any case, does not seem to have any intention of resigning from the pontificate because, as he repeats every time he is asked about this question, “he governs himself with his head” and his is still at full capacity.

(Also read: What is lung inflammation, like the one Pope Francis has?)

The pope assured that he suffers from “a very acute and infectious bronchitis.”

This flu is the Pope’s third health problem so far this year, although on this occasion he avoided hospitalization for the moment, which did not happen with the two previous crises. The first took place at the end of March, when he had to spend three days admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. due to bronchitis. Upon leaving the medical center, he addressed the journalists who were waiting for him with the same joke as last Thursday: “I’m still alive.”

In June Francisco had to return to Gemelli to undergo an operation under general anesthesia to treat an incarcerated incisional hernia which caused “recurrent, painful and increasingly serious” intestinal obstructions, according to what the Vatican reported at the time.

(You can read: Pope Francis talks about his state of health: ‘thank God it is not pneumonia’)

That intervention was related to the operation that was performed in July 2021, when a surgeon removed 33 centimeters of his colon due to the problems he suffered in the digestive system, in particular, a “severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis.”

The Pontiff has also had mobility problems since the beginning of last year due to the pain he suffers in his right knee., which forced him to delay the trip he had planned to take to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo from July 2022, when it was initially planned, until the beginning of this year. These difficulties when walking have made it common to see the Pope using a cane to walk or even a wheelchair, when the distances to travel were long.

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. See also Djokovic's father says it's a fight for freedom, not his son

The pain in the knee, in any case, “is improving”, as he himself explained in his last interview, the one broadcast by Rai, the Italian public television, on November 1, before this latest flu process. He then clarified that he felt “very well” due to his digestive system problems and “could eat anything.”

To try to overcome the current “acute bronchitis”, Francisco is being followed by a pulmonologist and some of the events on his agenda have been postponed or altered. Last Wednesday, for example, during the usual general audience, he was helped by a monsignor who was in charge of reading the catechism, because he barely had a voice.

(Also: The Pope hopes that COP28 thinks about the future and not about the interests of countries or companies)

A day before, however, he had shown signs of being almost recovered by meeting for more than two hours with the nearly 80 Spanish bishops whom he had summoned to the Vatican to analyze the situation in the seminaries.

Cardinal Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona and president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, assured that Francisco was “healthier than us” and “had not coughed once” during the long conversation. “He’s not that sick. His throat and head are phenomenal. Although the man does have the problems that we already know with his knee,” Omella commented.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City.

The great unknown now in the Vatican is whether Bergoglio will be able to fully recover to face the Christmas ceremonies, the most important liturgical period of the year for Catholics along with Easter.

It will be significant to see how he is next Friday, December 8, when he plans to go to the Plaza de España, like every year, for the traditional tribute to the Immaculate Conception. The cold and rain that Rome usually suffers on those dates will be one more test for the elderly Pontiff to overcome.

Despite the numerous ailments this year, Francis has shown that he continues to have the strength and desire to continue leading the Catholic Church. by making trips to Portugal, Mongolia and Marseille in recent months.

In addition, in October it faced the marathon of meetings of the Synod on Synodality, an event that will have its second and definitive stage in October of next year and with which it tries to update the response of the Catholic Church to some of the great contemporary challenges. , such as the position of women, the reception of the excluded or the role of the laity.

(Keep reading: The Pope is running out of time for the inclusion of women and homosexuals in the church)

The message he sent to COP28

The pontiff, who in his youth underwent a partial ablation of a lung, was scheduled to give a speech on Saturday in Dubai as part of a stay in the United Arab Emirates initially scheduled from Friday to Sunday on the occasion of COP28, a very expected for the Holy See.

And the Pope has made the defense of the environment one of the pillars of his pontificate and was to be the first head of the Catholic Church to attend this summit. of the UN since its creation in 1995. However, the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, who presides over the delegation of the Holy See, came to replace him.

Broadly speaking, the Pope asked world leaders this Friday for “responsibility” for the legacy that we will leave in the world, in a message on the social network for this world. If we do not react now, climate change will increasingly harm the lives of millions of people,” he wrote on the old Twitter network.

LESSER DARIO

FOR THE TIME

ROME