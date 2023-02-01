After coup acts in Brasilia, the political establishment expressed repudiation. But, for analysts, eventual failure of Lula’s broad front and punishments to Bolsonaro may inflate discourses of institutional rupture. The coup acts of January 8 had a negative repercussion in Brazilian society. The attacks by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the buildings of the three Powers, in Brasília, were condemned by 93% of Brazilians, according to a survey by Datafolha. In the political establishment, the attempt to illegally overturn the result of the last presidential election was also repudiated.

Bolsonaro himself, who spent much of his term as president disqualifying electronic voting machines, even condemned the acts of his supporters. Last Friday (01/27), Valdemar da Costa Neto (PL), who heads the former president’s party, told CNN Brasil that “whoever broke, whoever did something wrong, has to pay”.

Faced with the rejection of the January 8 coup, the question is whether political radicalism, which encourages and seeks ruptures with other Powers, such as the Federal Supreme Court (STF), will continue to have echoes in the Legislature – as occurred during Bolsonaro’s term. .

Despite the former president having lost in the second round by the lowest percentage in history, his party, the PL, elected the largest group in the Chamber, with 99 parliamentarians. In the Senate, the party also has a majority, with 14 seats. The new National Congress takes office this Wednesday (01/02), in Brasília.

According to a survey by the newspaper O Globo, at least 29 parliamentarians from the PL stimulated the acts of January 8, with false information, conspiracy theories and attempts to attribute the Bolsonarist coup to “PT infiltrators” or to a “blind eye” by Luiz’s government. Ignatius Lula da Silva. Among them are Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) – the most voted deputy in the country, with 1.49 million votes – and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the former president.

For experts heard by DW, it is still too early to say whether both the PL and other parties that house far-right parliamentarians, such as PP, Republicanos and Novo, will continue to embrace radical speeches.

According to the researchers, one of the key points will be Bolsonaro’s political destiny. The former president, who during his term inflated supporters against the STF and used false information to question the electronic voting machines, has been in the United States since the end of last year and is the subject of investigations that could result in his ineligibility or imprisonment. Other important issues will be the punishments for participants in coup acts and even the role of the moderate right in opposition to the Lula government.

“Cordon sanitaire”

A doctor in political science and senior researcher at the Nucleus for the Study of Congress at UERJ, Beatriz Rey says that one of the main points for radicalism to be contained in the Legislature is the maintenance of the democratic front, which guaranteed Lula’s victory in 2022. PT added center and right-wing parties, such as MDB and União Brasil, in top-ranking positions. Lula, however, has been reinforcing the narrative that the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT) would have been a coup, causing friction precisely with members of the MDB, Michel Temer’s party, who succeeded the PT.

“This broad front was made in the electoral arena, and I expect it to continue in the legislative and executive arenas. But such a speech [sobre um golpe contra Dilma] feeds the Bolsonarist base, which we call that, but which is extremely direct”, says Rey.

In Germany, the far-right AfD party reached Parliament for the first time in 2017. However, the other parties that make up the German legislature acted to isolate the members of the AfD, which ended up losing relevance within the issues discussed in the House. The acronym is not part of negotiations for the formation of coalitions nor has leadership in parliamentary committees, for example.

Political scientist Camila Rocha, from the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap), says that the construction of a “sanitary cordon” in the public sphere can contribute to reducing radicalism in Brazil, whether by blaming figures in political office who use extremist rhetoric , or in the very isolation of these actors.

“It’s not just arresting or limiting freedom of expression, but using it in other ways as well. For this, there needs to be a consensus between people from the right, from the center and from the left, committed to democracy, so that this isolation can be done. I think this is the hardest part”, says the author of Less Marx, More Mises: Liberalism and the New Right in Brazil and The Bolsonaro Paradox.

“Extreme right normalized in discourse”

In surveys carried out with Bolsonaro voters shortly after the 8th of January, Camila Rocha found a rejection of coup acts. “They saw it with a bad eye, they said it was a shame”, she says.

According to her, the base of the radical right in the country currently corresponds to 10% of the electorate. The rest, explains the researcher, is from a contingent of conservatives who voted for Jair Bolsonaro – and who, in case the former president does not run for election, may direct the votes to another right-wing candidate, such as the current governor of São Paulo. , Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), known for having a more moderate rhetoric.

Rocha claims that, however, it is still too early to talk about the end of Bolsonarism, since the former president is, at least digitally, the most influential politician in Brazil.

“One of Bolsonaro’s legacies for the country was precisely the creation of an extreme right-wing camp in Brazil. Today, the extreme right in Brazil has become normalized in discourse. This is worrying, not only in what this political field can say without being held accountable, but also in terms of representation in Congress, in legislative assemblies and city councils, ”he explains.

For political scientist Maria do Socorro Braga, from UFSCAR, despite the defeat to Lula in the second round of 2022, Bolsonaro comes out very strong electorally, even due to the narrow margin of difference between the two.

“He leaves the government with almost half of the population supporting him. The current government will need to attract most of these people. This depends on the capacity for governance, on the agendas under discussion. Of course, the more people supporting Bolsonarism, the more demobilized this radicalization becomes”, says Braga, who sees the possibility of the opposite also happening, in case the PT’s political agenda fails. “The worse the government is at dealing with social agendas, the greater the chances of this radicalism increasing.”

party representativeness

Braga, who is coordinator of the Nucleus for the Study of Latin American Political Parties (NEPPLA) at UFSCAR, sees the PL and the Republicans, an acronym derived from the extinct PRB and linked to the Universal Church, as the parties closest to Bolsonaro, in defense of moral guidelines, following the motto “God, homeland, family”. The political scientist, however, also says that there are parliamentarians focused on radicalism in the PP and also in Novo, which has in the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, one of the main aspirants to inherit the political estate of the former president of the Republic.

“But those people who are in institutional positions depend, whether at the state or national level, on making politics, alliances. They need governance, to be there, to some extent, in this coexistence with all parties, accessing the resources of the government machine. This can reduce this radicalism, ”he says.

Rey highlights the former president’s lack of control over his party. “Bolsonaro is in a party that has an owner [Valdemar da Costa Neto]. In order to survive politically, he has to make deals with Valdemar, who is not a naive politician and who wants to maintain control of the party he has. This has consequences: Bolsonarism was not institutionalized, it tried to form a party and failed, ”he explains.

The UERJ researcher, however, says that the dispute for the presidency of the two houses will be essential for future movements of Bolsonarism. In the Chamber, the candidacy of the current president, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has the support of PL and PT. In the Senate, there is division in the dispute between the current president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Rogério Marinho (PL-RN).

“The PL is the largest group, but we don’t know who will lead the party. We already had the [deputada federal] Bia Kicis as president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). We might have it again. There, there is a tendency towards radicalization in one of the main committees of Congress”, points out Rey. In July 2021, Kicis even posted a photo alongside Beatrix Von Storch, one of the leaders of the far-right German AfD party.

Destiny of Bolsonaro and Bolsonarism

For Maria do Socorro Braga, from UFSCAR, the failure of the traditional right, then led by the PSDB, led to the resurgence of the extreme right in the country.

“We have to see if the traditional right will form a lateral opposition to the extreme right, taking over this space”, he points out, recalling the difficulty for right-wing acronyms, such as União Brasil, to behave as an opposition precisely because they are in government positions.

Bolsonaro’s political – and criminal – fate will also be crucial, points out Camila Rocha. “If the STF speeds up the judgment against him and makes him ineligible, that might make Bolsonarism return to a more active and less reactive role”, she analyzes.

For Rey, the tendency is for the former president to lose importance if he is not arrested. Braga, on the other hand, sees Bolsonaro’s departure from Brazil as strategic. “It’s a way for him to be out there articulating himself, to look for a field. We do not know how this articulation is taking place”, he concludes.