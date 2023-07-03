Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

As a reaction to the planned stationing of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus, Poland wants to join the NATO concept of nuclear sharing.

Warsaw – Vladimir Putin had set alarm bells ringing in Poland with his announcement that he wanted to station Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus. It is now clear how Warsaw will respond to the planned stationing. Germany’s neighboring country wants to be within the Nato more involved in nuclear deterrence.

On the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, where Poland and Hungary caused an uproar, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the news agency DAPthat his country wanted to join the NATO concept of “nuclear sharing”. In simplified terms, it states that NATO members who do not possess nuclear weapons themselves may station such weapons on their territory for the purpose of nuclear deterrence and be included in nuclear policy decisions.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants Poland to participate more in NATO’s nuclear deterrent. © IMAGO/Vaclav Salek

Will nuclear weapons be stored in NATO country Poland soon?

“We won’t sit back and relax when Vladimir Putin escalates all possible threats,” Morawiecki said of plans to deploy Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland. Iskander missiles, which can be equipped with nuclear warheads, are to be posted.

Like Germany, Poland does not have its own nuclear weapons. Within NATO, these are the USA, Great Britain and France. The United States of America, in turn, is the only nation providing nuclear weapons to the Defense Alliance under the Nuclear Sharing Program.

Poland decided to join NATO’s nuclear program

The weapons are stationed in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands. Up to 20 bombs are said to be stored at the Büchel air base in the Eifel, as well as Tornado fighter jets, which they can use in an emergency.

Morawiecki emphasized that the final decision on Poland’s permission to join the NATO program rests with the United States and other partners, but that they are determined. “We declare our will to act quickly in this matter,” said the head of government loudly Polsat News. At the same time, he called on the entire NATO to participate in the program. How close the country is to the Ukraine war was shown last year when a rocket hit Poland and killed two people. (mt)