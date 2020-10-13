There is a possibility of posing a serious threat of pollution in Delhi-NCR. Punjab Remote Sensing Center (PRSC) The figures presented by an official about stubble burning are enough to make anyone conscious. Especially when it is not known how long the Kovid-19 epidemic will be under control. According to PRSC, the incident of Parali Jalani between 21 September to 12 October this year has been recorded nearly four times the same period of last year.The head of PRSC’s Ludhiana division, ACM Anil Sood, said, “From September 21 to October 12 last year, 755 burning of starch in Punjab, compared to 510 a year ago in 2018, increased to 2,873 this year.” The effect of increasing cases of stubble burning has also come to light. Delhi-NCR received the highest pollution of the season on Monday.

It is a matter of concern that for the first time in Ghaziabad, the air has touched very poor levels while in Gurugram for the first time the wind has reached a poor level. The capital’s air quality index was recorded 261 on Monday. PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the highest. Apart from Delhi, there were 333 in Baghpat, 217 in Bahadurgarh, 161 in Balbhagad, 266 in Bhiwadi, 224 in Faridabad, 302 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 259 in Gurugram, 294 in Jind, 315 in Kurukshetra, 274 in Noida.



In such a situation, it is believed that suffocating days can begin anytime. Then patients with asthma and respiratory diseases now need to be very careful. It can be said that if the level of pollution increases further, the second wave of Kovid-19 will increase the risk of starting because air pollution weakens the respiratory system. In such a situation, the expectation of recovery of the patient will be reduced if the Kovid-19 epidemic. Amidst all this, the surprising thing is that this year due to Kovid, governments are also showing more readiness to stop farmers from burning stubble.

(With input of ANI)