Berlin (dpa)

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new coach of the United States men’s national team, media reports said Thursday. Pochettino has been out of the game since leaving Chelsea by mutual consent earlier this summer and is set to replace Greg Berhuttler, who was fired after the U.S. team’s disappointing Copa America campaign.

According to ESPN, Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over well in advance of the match against Canada on September 7, but details of his contract are not yet clear. ESPN indicated that there was a desire for German Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool coach, to take over, but he declined. There are attempts to rebuild the US team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.