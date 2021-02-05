It’s that time again! Time for another Eurogamer next-gen news cast! And what a week for video game news. Join Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, reporter Emma Kent and me in the video below to run through this week’s top headlines.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – Will PlayStation Studios publish more games on Xbox?

Stories we cover include Sony’s astonishing financial results and the confirmation the PlayStation 5 is being sold at a loss, the exact height of Resident Evil Village’s super tall vampire lady, ongoing drama in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 mods, and of course Google’s decision to shut down Stadia’s first-party game development operation.

The big story we focus on this week is the revelation that MLB The Show is PlayStation Studios’ first ever Xbox game. We ask: is this a one-off, or the start of a beautiful new friendship?