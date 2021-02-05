It’s that time again! Time for another Eurogamer next-gen news cast! And what a week for video game news. Join Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, reporter Emma Kent and me in the video below to run through this week’s top headlines.
Stories we cover include Sony’s astonishing financial results and the confirmation the PlayStation 5 is being sold at a loss, the exact height of Resident Evil Village’s super tall vampire lady, ongoing drama in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 mods, and of course Google’s decision to shut down Stadia’s first-party game development operation.
The big story we focus on this week is the revelation that MLB The Show is PlayStation Studios’ first ever Xbox game. We ask: is this a one-off, or the start of a beautiful new friendship?