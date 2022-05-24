The new service PlayStation Plus was launched today in the Asian territories and numerous players of Hong Kong have pointed out some rather special measures from Sony: if they bought the current PS Plus subscription at a discount, it seems to players that they will be charged a higher amount for the fee.

The build-up of PlayStation Plus subscriptions is not against Sony’s terms of service, so many users have won several years of the service, often taking advantage of discounts. But when the company announced an upgrade path for existing subscriptions, a large number of players began accumulating cards to be able to move up to the Extra and Premium tiers for a lower price than the asking price, leading Sony to temporarily suspend the possibility of. buy new subscriptions.

It goes without saying that this maneuver has led several users to complain within the Reddit and ResetEra forums. It is currently unclear whether Sony will have the same policy regarding the Western market, but it is very likely that it will be implemented by us as well.

Shit. I was afraid of this. Hong Kong gaming folks on Twitter are confirming that if you bought your current PS Plus subscription at a discount, your upgrade fee will be * higher *, essentially wiping out the sale value if you upgrade. Horrible anti-consumer behavior by Sony. https://t.co/mKSKVrk0OC – Is PS5 Out in India? 🇺🇦 (@ PS5India) May 24, 2022



In Europe, the subscription service will arrive next month.

Source: ResetEra