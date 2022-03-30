What will happen to the PlayStation Plus Collection when the new Plus subscription goes live in June. Yesterday Sony PlayStation officially announced the revamp of the service which will be launched in June 2022. According to an editor of IGNJonathan Dornbrush, explained on Twitter that the collection of titles will be available anytime, regardless of the tier you subscribe to.

Still a lot of questions about the library and its cadence of new games. We’ll have to see as we get closer to June. But I’ve been calling for PS Now and PS Plus to be combined for years on Beyond, so I’m happy that’s at least finally happening. – Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) March 29, 2022

If you don’t know what the PlayStation Plus Collection is, it’s basically a bundle of all-important games that have come out during the lifetime of the PlayStation 4, and which will soon be available with your subscription. Some of the titles featured in this collection are: God of War, Persona 5, Detroit: Become Human.

It is really good to see that PlayStation does not want to remove one of the best benefits of the PlayStation Plus when it re-launches in this improved version. Although some information almost seems to have been put out of sight, such as the backward compatibility of the console with PS1, PS2 and PSP titles.

At the moment the service offers three types of tier and three types of different prices based on the payment time (monthly, quarterly or yearly). We do not know what the PlayStation classics will be available with the new version of the PlayStation Plus, but it is certain that all consoles will be included, therefore also PlayStation 3 and, of course, PlayStation 4.

So seeing that this new PlayStation Plus will also remember the eighth generation console is really a smart move, so as to collect as many titles as possible under one roof, in such a way as to be a true rival for Xbox Game Pass. Yes, because Microsoft’s service is always considered a step ahead of PlayStation, who knows if things will change or remain the same in June. We just have to wait to find out. By now, the revamp of the subscription is very close.