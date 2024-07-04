Video game industry events have lost weight since E3 was closed forever, however, there are still some that prevail with the famous Gamescom of Germanywhich this year also had its Latin American participation in Brazil. On the other hand, Tokyo Game Show has continued on its way despite the pandemic issue, and this 2024 It will not be an exception, since there will be great guest companies in such a magnificent show that enthusiasts will not miss.

At this exhibition in Japan, the big three in the world of consoles have almost always been present, we are talking about Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStationalthough the latter has not been there in the last five years for reasons that are unknown at this time. However, it seems that this record is being lost, since on the brand’s official website, it appears that among the exhibitors we will have Sonywho will finally be showing games from his console PS5.

The last time they participated was in 2019 with a gameplay of Death Strandingeven Hideo Kojima appeared on stage to reveal more details about it, so people left the place very happy after checking out the presentation and trying out his demo. The appearance of PlayStation It could cause some excitement, especially since there aren’t many games announced, nothing beyond Astro Bot, which comes out before the presentation, and Wolverine is currently in a not-so-advanced stage of development.

Remember that the event will take place from September 26-29. There is hope to see something related to Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, but expectations must be kept in check.

Via: TGS

Author’s note: It’s a joy to see you back there. However, let’s hope for some worthwhile announcements, otherwise it could have just been an email and that’s it.