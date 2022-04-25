An executive of PlayStation rejected speculation about the acquisition of FromSoftware from Sonystemming from a tweet he posted over the weekend.

The director and global manager of the third party portfolio, Shawne Benson, posted a photo of her posing with a statue of Elden Ring. This image quickly fueled rumors about the FromSoftware acquisition and also spurred a frenzied ResetEra thread that was promptly deleted, with Benson having to calm down her followers.

Although it has been rumored for some time that PlayStation will acquire FromSoftware, claims that Sony is looking at the studio largely come from social media and fans. No reliable insider or leaker has ever heard rumors about the potential deal.

For now, Sony would only have entered into a capital alliance with Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftware.

Just showing my new work bestie around campus. pic.twitter.com/rv03rij3ae – Shawne Benson (@shawnethegirl) April 22, 2022



To put this to bed… I’m just a huge fan of the game. It was my first day back in the office and I saw the statue near my coworker’s desk. Nothing more! As a reminder, my remit is on third party CONTENT acquisitions. Not studios. That’s a totally different team! 👍 – Shawne Benson (@shawnethegirl) April 22, 2022



While Benson has done his part to silence the rumor, a quick glance at the answers suggests that some diehard fans remain convinced that there is something between Sony and FromSoftware.

Sony has already confirmed that we will hear more about the acquisitions this year, but at the moment it seems like there is nothing true regarding the acquisition of FromSoftware.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.