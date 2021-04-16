A number of scientists in Singapore are experimenting with new systems aimed at communicating with plants, which allow for example remote control of a plant or make it alert when it is infected with a disease.

The researchers then attached electrodes to the plants, capable of detecting the weak electrical signals that naturally emit from them.

They used this technique to make the carnivore ‘flycatcher’ plant shut off its two-lobed “jaws,” based on a signal emitted by a smartphone.

Then the researchers attached one of the lobes to a robotic arm in order to grab a thin piece of metal wire less than half a millimeter wide, and then capture a small object when it fell.

This technology is still in its infancy, but researchers believe that it could be used in the future to design “robotic plants” that are able to delicately and softly deal with extremely fragile objects, which the hard arms of conventional robots cannot.

“These types of natural robots can interact with other synthetic robots to form hybrid systems,” said Chen Xiaodong, author of a study published by Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

But that still faces a lot of problems to be solved. For example, scientists can stimulate the closure of the flycatcher’s “jaws”, but they cannot open them, a process that normally takes ten hours or more.

The system can also detect weak signals from plants, allowing growers to be alerted at an early stage when their plants are sick.

“Monitoring the electrical signals of plants may enable monitoring of signals that indicate their disease or any abnormal condition,” Chen said.

This would allow farmers to know that a disease is spreading “even before clear symptoms appear,” he added.

Scientists already know that electrical signals are emitted by plants, but their irregular shape and soft surface make it difficult to install sensors for them.

And researchers at Nanyang University designed electrodes with a soft feel that resemble plastic films and can be tied around the plant to monitor the signals more reliably.

These electrodes are attached by a low-temperature liquid that turns into a gel at ambient temperature.

Other researchers are following this path as well.