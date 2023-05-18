This Monday, Shakira released the official video for her song “Acrostic” and, once again, surprised all her followers: milan and sashahis two offspring, appeared singing in the emotional recording.

And although most of the media have kept these heartfelt images, many others have highlighted Piqué’s reaction almost in parallel. According to Panorama, from the Mexican newspaper El Heraldo, there is no doubt: “Gerard Piqué left Shakira’s children to shame.”

The outlet assures that Piqué “behaved in a very arrogant way with his children’s classmates who came up to ask him for an autograph.”

Supposedly, Gerard Piqué would not have agreed to the request of his followers.

What does the lawyer say?

Faced with this new controversy surrounding Piqué, he spoke Ramon Drummerlawyer for the ex-soccer player, who He admits not knowing if Piqué did not know anything about the participation of his children in the video.



The lawyer was consulted by reporters from Europa Press, but they did not get a clear answer. Tamborero alluded to his “professional ethics” and avoided giving details about the question.

The lawyer even urged the press to Contact the ex-soccer player directly to obtain his version.

Press versions indicate that the player would be furious after seeing his children in a video clip of international scope.

“He did not know, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization and nor his children, it seems, that they had not told him either”explained the journalist Lorena Vázquez.

A few hours before, Pilar Mañé, Shakira’s lawyer, said that the former couple had a “great” relationship. She said she was sure the children “are preserved” at all times.

