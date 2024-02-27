Gerard Piqué He is one of the fashionable names in Spain due to his controversies after leaving professional football. The creator of the Kings League is persecuted by the tabloids in Barcelona after his separation with Shakira and his relationship with the young woman Clara Chía Marti.

All the meetings that they take part in Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué They become news. Whether because of their attitudes towards the press, their displays of affection or simply because of small details, the couple continues to attract attention, after almost two years of having made their relationship official to the world.

Shakira also had a nickname for Clara Chía. Photo: Instagram: Shakira – EFE

In recent days, there has been strong talk about the possibility of the former Spanish footballer becoming a father for the third time (he has two children with Shakira, Milan and Sasha) and have her first child with her young partner.

Social networks have been flooded with photographs of the pregnant businesswoman, several weeks pregnant. In fact, there is a photo in which she is with her lover holding hands and leaving a church.

And everything 'exploded' after rumors came to light that the model had been hospitalized for several days due to some health problems. However, everything seems to be a montage created with artificial intelligence, by some users who made the images viral.

The Model and Princess of Spain, Clara Chía, was seen with her Prince Charming, Gerard Piqué showing her Pregnant Belly, thus confirming that the Most Influential Couple of this Generation are expecting a Baby Shakira's 1st song you changed gelatin for Creeme Brulee 😂 👑 pic.twitter.com/XR31NmExLi — I just say net (@tavogarcia54) February 25, 2024

About the photo you see Clara Chia with red dress together with Gerard Piqué, Several media outlets explained that the original image was taken a month ago at the wedding of María Valls with Marc Piquéthe younger brother of the former Catalan player.

There they were seen holding hands leaving the parish of Sant Vicenç de Montalt, in the province of Barcelona, ​​Spain). The image was edited; on that occasion, the young woman was wearing a light dress and Pique a dark blue suit.

Given the speculation that he is going to be a father again, the Ibiza newspaper dared to point out what Piqué would have said to his close circle and left more than one out of place. “The former soccer player would have commented with his company colleagues that he would like to be a father with Clara Chía.”

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique / Europa Press

Piqué would give up being a father

Although the information contradicts what was revealed by the paparazzi Jordi Marti, who explained that Piqué and the parents of Clara Chia They would not have a good relationship and the 24-year-old's family made it clear to him that they do not want him around.

The tense relationship between the woman's parents and the former soccer player has represented a new challenge in their relationship and has thrown overboard the plans that, apparently, they had prepared for 2024, the pink media highlights. Spain.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, the parents of clear they don't want to Pique and they disapprove of the relationship between the two, mainly because of all the scandal that has arisen from the alleged infidelity to Shakira and because of the 12 years difference between them and the 24-year-old girl.

Clara Chía is a key part of Piqué's company. Photo: Instagram: @ Shakira / Private Archive.

Faced with this difficult situation and understanding that he will not have the blessing of his parents Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué He had supposedly decided to cancel his wedding with the young woman for 2024, they explained in Catalonia.

Furthermore, the poor relationship between the parents of Clara Chía with Piqué would make the couple give up having children. The family would not tolerate their daughter becoming pregnant by the former Barcelona footballer.

Starting from this, Clara Chia He would have a tense relationship with his parents and would have made the decision not to share time with them while his partner is away.

Gerard Piqué published on his networks, this May 20, a new photograph with his partner, Clara Chía.

The trigger would have been a decision by Clara Chía's family. As revealed by the paparazzi Jordi Martin in TV Notes, there is a lot of tension in the bond. When asked about the reasons, he did not specify, but stated that the parents of the 24-year-old girl “do not want him.” From the first moment, they made it clear to the Spaniard and according to what the journalist detailed, Piqué cannot even enter the family home.

“Clara Chía's family doesn't want Piqué, her parents don't want him. “He cannot set foot in the house of the young woman's parents,” said the controversial photojournalist.

This situation is not new, since they began dating, the relationship between the businessman and the young woman was in question, based on all the details about the love bond they met, the age difference and the alleged infidelity to Shakira.

Shakira, Clara Chía and Piqué. Photo: AFP, Gerard Piqué's Instagram

The Spanish press closely followed all the details and events of the couple. Although both now appear publicly without problems, behind closed doors the treatment of the Catalan and his girlfriend's family would not be the best.

Marti himself said that the parents made it very clear to Piqué that they do not agree with the relationship: “We don't love you,” were the couple's words upon the arrival of their son-in-law at home.

Angry about this situation and the tension that exists between her parents and her boyfriend, the 24-year-old girl spends her nights away from the family home. While Piqué travels to Miami to visit Milan and Sasha, her children with Shakira, she avoids staying at home and moves to a friend's house, the paparazzi explained.

Photo: Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

