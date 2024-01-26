Do Peruvian musicians deserve to be recognized? Under this premise, the idea of ​​the 2024 Capemúsica Awards was born, which will award almost 30 national artists on January 31, in the auditorium of the Ministry of Culture. In interview with The Republicthe spokesperson for the event, Julie Freundt, gives us some insights into how the selection of the artists was defined and explains how this gala is different from the other award competitions that currently exist in the country.

What are the Capemúsica Awards?

The spokesperson for the Capemúsica Awards, Julie Freundt explained that the idea was born from the three societies that make up the Peruvian Chamber of Music: Apdayc (Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers), Unimpro (Peruvian Union of Phonographic Producers) and Soniem (National Society of Performers and Performers). The objective of the event is to highlight the work of musicians and their talent in national territory. This will be its first edition and is expected to be held annually.

—Julie, one of the strongest categories will be the best cumbia artist. Group 5, Agua Marina and Corazón Serrano are competing. What was the selection process like and why them?

—There are different criteria. Precisely in the category that you indicate to me, it is more for performing performer. Within the selection different things have been considered. The first is everything that each group has generated. We have based ourselves on the figures for 2022–2023. 10 names came out of those that raise the most and there was a meeting with the board of directors, in which they voted and three names came out that are precisely the nominated groups. There is no choice here.

Grupo 5 is one of the most famous groups in Peru. Photo: Instagram

—These awards do not have the participation of the public to vote? Have you thought about including people?

—There will not be, on this occasion, due to a matter of time. We wanted to start with the awards now. At the Peruvian Chamber of Music we had been talking about these awards for two years and for various reasons it was delayed, but it was time to leave. Surely, this edition is going to have many things to correct. Of course we would like the public to participate and I think they deserve it too, although that is not just my decision.

—In other competitions there are usually the same artists participating, but in the Capemúsica Awards new artists who are emerging in the industry are also being considered.

—We are going to celebrate the music made in Peru. The wonderful thing about all this is that there are many Peruvian artists who are doing impeccable work and that has an impact on their good results. There are categories just for that.

—They have considered Pedro Suárez-Vértiz in the category of best rock singer and this has raised doubts due to his sudden departure. What was the reason for the decision?

—Yes, I understand and I appreciate being able to clarify it. Pedro's departure has been sudden and he has not yet been dead for a month. The shortlist of his category was previously considered. Pedro's music is always heard and has remained relevant not only as a musician, but as an artist, and he competes against other great artists as well. Yes, the issue was discussed because his departure was sudden, but we emphasize that he is the rock artist who generates the most.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was a renowned rock singer. Photo: diffusion

—Several contests have been exposed to criticism. Recently, several nominees quit the Luminy Awards over alleged internal fixing. Could you clarify How are Capemúsica different?

—I don't know much about the Luminy Awards, but I emphasize that this is a serious job. It is done by the Peruvian Chamber of Music, which integrates three music societies, and from now on it gives weight to the winners. We do not choose by hand, not even the best friend. We are rewarding the best in music, with figures to prove it.

—Could it be said that Peru aspires to have its own Grammy Awards?

—That's right and it's called the Capemúsica Awards, which will reward the best musicians. This is a music festival, it's like a Grammy. The awards will be delivered in person to each of the artists, unless one is not in the country or sends a representative. But the idea is that: to reward and motivate Peruvian talent.