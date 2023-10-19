Bad Bunny announced in style that he is returning to the stage with his tour ‘Most wanted tour’. Thus, his millions of fans around the world will be able to listen live to the famous ‘Bad Rabbit’, who has already confirmed the first dates of his expected shows. As you remember, it has been only a little over a year since the end of their tour ‘A summer without you’with which he was able to reach countries such as Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

Where will Bad Bunny’s concerts be?

Bad Bunny’s new tour will begin on February 21, 2024; However, only dates have been confirmed in the USA Until May 26th. On the other hand, in the coming weeks new presentations will be communicated in Europe and Latin America.

Bad Bunny announced the dates for his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ world tour in 2024.

Some of the main cities that the Puerto Rican artist will visit are: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, New York and Miami. In the coming days, more information will possibly be given about the sale of tickets for the show.

What songs does Bad Bunny’s latest music album have?

The ‘Moscow Mule’ singer recently released new songs and affirms that, in many of them, they will be reminiscent of his beginnings in music. In his new project he presented some collaborations with renowned international and urban artists.