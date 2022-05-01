Press and the public reserve only excellent words for Person 5and the time may already be ripe to see it hit physical and digital shelves Person 6: the series Atlus will celebrate this year the 25th anniversaryand for the occasion a special event was organized in October.

In fact, on 8 and 9 October a themed concert will be organized, the “Persona Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022 – Crossing Journey”which will see the participation of special guests and could also include the official announcement of the next game in the series, to the notes of its exceptional soundtrack.

Super Live Persona P-Sound Wish 2022 ~ Crossing Journey ~ has been announced! Tune in for two days of music from across the Persona series, including special guest appearances! Streaming tickets go on sale worldwide in early May! 🎶 # PSW2022 # P25th pic.twitter.com/uqCcFCmR0B – Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 28, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Atlus is no stranger to this kind of announcement – Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal have already been announced with similar events, so an announcement on those dates seems even obvious. We just have to wait for the second week of October, then.