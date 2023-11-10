Greta Rossetti reacts to the news of Perla Vatiero’s possible entry to the GF

Last night, in the last episode of the new edition of Big BrotherAlfonso Signorini surprised everyone by anticipating the possible entry of Pearl Vatiero in the reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque. This news particularly attracted the attention of Greta Rossetti, who reacted promptly with a comment on the matter. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the live broadcast of Big Brother of 9 November 2023, Alfonso Signorini announced the possibility that Perla Vatiero will make her entry into the most spied on house in Italy in the next episodes of the program. This announcement inevitably captured the interest of viewers, but above all it sparked a reaction from Greta Rossetti.

Therefore, the former contestant of Temptation Islandanswering questions from fans on social media, wanted to share his opinion regarding this news. In detail, he got it position regarding this possible new development in the reality show. These were his words:

I love you, but let’s leave the entrance to others. I’m happy in my house. The arrogant part of my character that I would prefer not to show would come out in there. So, alas, I will remain a viewer which is better, trust me

Public opinion on Perla Vatiero and Greta Rossetti

Greta’s reaction did not fully convince fans. There’s a contrast in the way Greta showed indignation at Angelica Baraldi’s attitude and apparently showed no interest in Vatiero’s possible entry. There discussion focuses on the fact that the reaction seems misaligned, especially considering Perla’s past relationship with Mirko Brunetti, a relationship that has attracted considerable interest over time.

This bond, for some, could appear as a planned strategy aimed at gaining visibility and popularity. Therefore, numerous have been requests raised on the consistency of Greta’s reactions when faced with similar situations, but with different evaluations.