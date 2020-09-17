For Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene, he will keep a close watch on the all-rounder’s assignment during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) starting here on Saturday (19 September) and he intends to produce some new finishers. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match, which will be Hardik Pandya’s first match in the last one year. He had to undergo surgery last year due to back pain.

Mahela Jayawardene said in a virtual press conference on Thursday, “Hardik is making a comeback from injury so we have to monitor him though he looks very good on the nets.” Both Pandya brothers have played an important role on behalf of Mumbai in the last three-four years.

The former Sri Lankan captain was asked if Hardik would be given the role of finisher again. He said, “We have been using Hardik in different roles in the past and we will look into it.” We also have some other players who can play this role, so whenever there is a chance we can ask someone to stay till the end of the match. ”

Let us know that Hardik Pandya is the best striker of the ball. His strike rate in 2019 was 191.42. Even after coming in the lower order, he had scored 400 runs. Hardik is also capable of taking wickets. Hardik Pandya has scored 1068 runs in 66 IPL matches at an average of 28.86. At the same time, in the same matches, he has also taken 42 wickets with an economy of 9.06.

Mumbai have the option of an opener as Australia’s Chris Lynn, but Jayawardene clarified that the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock will not be tampered with. He said, “It is good to have the option. Chris Lynn is great to join, but we have a pair of Rohit and Quinton and they also supported each other very well last season. We will remain with this pair. With the presence of Chris Lynn, we will have the option.

This time under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the team will try to win the fifth IPL title. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians are the only team to capture the IPL title 4 times. Mumbai has become champions in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the trophy by defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run.

The entire team of Mumbai Indians are as follows:

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Suchit Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Quinton Dickock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClaughen, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwari, Nathan Kuplter Nile, Mosin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh.