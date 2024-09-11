Home policy

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

US musician Taylor Swift is considered one of the most influential personalities of her generation – and has now made her support for Kamala Harris public.

Washington – The day after the TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris The defeated US President is facing a whole avalanche of critical media coverage. People who share memes of Harris’s sardonic facial expressions on social media, others who make fun of Trump and his stories of alleged pet slaughter. In general, the undertone is that the candidate of the Democrats more sovereign than US President Joe Biden’s predecessor in office.

However, the worst news of the day comes from a prominent source: the celebrated US singer Taylor Swift, who is considered the biggest music star of her generation, also used the TV debate as an opportunity to publicly announce that she wants to vote for Kamala Harris in the election. Just a few weeks earlier, Trump had posted a series of AI-generated images on his social media platform Truth Social, suggesting that Swift was calling for support for Donald Trump.

Music star Taylor Swift announced her support for Kamala Harris immediately after the TV debate. © Pedro Ugarte/AFP

After false Trump claims in TV debate: Taylor Swift comments on US election 2024

As a result, the singer initially kept a low profile with a denial, although several media outlets correctly pointed out that Swift had already supported Biden and Harris in the 2020 election campaign. In her Post from Tuesday evening She has now made it unmistakably clear that her favorability for the Democrats has not changed since then.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Swift wrote on the Instagram photo, which shows her and a cat, that the “truth” is the easiest way to “declare war on misinformation.” That is why she now wants to make it public that she supports Kamala Harris and her vice-candidate. Tim Walz Her reasoning: Harris fights “for all those rights and things that I believe need a fighter to stand up for.” She is also convinced that the country can achieve more if it is “led by calm and not chaos.”

After TV duel against Harris: Trump complains about unfair treatment and Taylor Swift

Now Trump has spoken to the right-wing US broadcaster FoxNews made his first public statement on the evening of the TV debate and Swift predicted that she would “probably pay a price” for her attitude on the music market. Trump himself, said, was “not a fan” of the artist, who is “a very liberal person” and “always supports a Democrat,” the news agency quoted him as saying. AFPIn his statement, Trump also said that the live TV debate had been manipulated.

How Trump’s poor performance in the debate against Harris and the announcement of Taylor Swift, who began her career as a country musician and is now idolized internationally by her fan base, will affect the other poll results will probably only become clear in a few days. On Instagram, however, Swift’s post has already achieved a large reach. According to a report by German Press Agency (dpa) Swift’s post had received one million likes after just 15 minutes. Eight hours after publication, it had over three million likes. (saka)