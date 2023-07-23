in advance of ‘At the bottom there is room’season 10, chapter 268, will bring a fatal accident in Las Nuevas Lomas. pattythe character played by Melissa Paredes, after having gone through Joel’s workshop to complain to him for what he had done in his appointment with Franklin in the chifa, she began to continue distributing the lunches annoyed and obfuscated. “Damn, why does she have to be such an idiot.” Being so distracted and thoughtful by what happened, she did not realize what was in front of her on the track.

The compadres began the route of the day with the ‘petite’. On the way, ‘Pepe’ brakes suddenly and says to Tito: “‘Compare’, what was that”, so the collector comes running to tell him that he shouldn’t have done that because a cyclist just crashed in the back. Both are scared for causing the accident, they quickly go to the back of the bus without imagining that the victim is Patty.

Patty suffers an accident because of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

What time to see chapter 268 of ‘In the background there is room 10’?

From Monday to Friday from 8.40 pm to 9.40 pm ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast through the screens of America TV. Right after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. Likewise, you can also enjoy it on the digital platform America TV GO completely online and free.

When is the 268×10 chapter of ‘AFHS’ released?

Today the chapter 268 of the season 10 of “At the bottom there is room.” Here we will be able to find out what will be the outcome of this fatal accident caused by ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ in which Patty has been the victim. Also, Joel might feel guilty after the character in Melissa Paredes has left upset by what happened in the chifa. will die patty?