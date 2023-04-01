For or against rental scooters? Parisians of legal age registered on the electoral lists of the French capital will be able to answer this question. The popular consultation, which will take place this Sunday, will determine the future of these electric vehicles in the city, one of the first to open up to this personal mobility market. The mayoress, Anne Hidalgo, has said loud and clear that she wants to ban them because she considers them dangerous, not very ecological and sources of conflict in public spaces.

The fashion for scooters has not declined since they arrived in the French capital in 2018, when more than 12 operators offered their services. The devices have proliferated in its wide boulevards, but also in its narrower streets and in the hundreds of kilometers of bike lanes that the authorities have built in recent years. Their growing use, however, has been accompanied by criticism and controversy due to their difficulty in coexisting with pedestrians, motorists and cyclists, or the fact that they obstruct some sidewalks.

The subject divides. While for some residents of the capital they represent the ease of getting around cheaply at any time and in any situation, others see them as the origin of chaos and anarchy in public space. “Rental scooters are the object of tension” for Parisians, the socialist Hidalgo, mayor of the capital since 2014, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday.

The council had already taken action on the matter. Since June 2019, scooters are considered as “motorized personal displacement devices” subject to traffic regulations. Its speed is limited to 10 kilometers per hour or in some specific areas to 20 kilometers per hour. In case of violation, the fine can reach 1,500 euros. Vehicles, in which only one person can be, are also prohibited from driving in public parks and on the sidewalk. The minimum age to use them is 12 years and they have to be parked expressly in the indicated places.

In 2020, the City Council went one step further by reducing the number of companies authorized to offer the service. Now there are only three left – the American Lime, the French Dott and the German Tier – and they operate a fleet of 15,000 devices in total. The measures, however, have not been enough, according to the councilor.

“Let’s end the rental scooters”

“Despite these regulations, we continue to have a certain number of problems,” the City Council explained by telephone, referring to road safety and the fact that they continue to obstruct the passage in some areas of the city, one of the densest in the world. . In 2022, a report of the national academy of medicine He warned of the danger of scooters and assured that they had become a “major health problem” due to the increasing number of accidents. The cause: the conception of the devices, the behavior of drivers and the shared use of public space.

In 2022, there were 3 deaths and 459 injuries in Paris, in more than 400 accidents in which this type of vehicle was involved, according to police data. quoted by local media. The balance has been increasing for three years. In 2021, there was one fatality and 353 injuries in 318 accidents. “My idea is that we end with rental scooters. But I will respect the vote of the Parisians, even if it is contrary to what I would like”, Hidalgo said in mid-January, when announcing the popular consultation on the prohibition or not of vehicles in the newspaper Le Parisien.

Voters must vote in person at one of the 21 polling stations that will be open in the capital. The vote excludes citizens’ private scooters. The result, which will be known on Sunday night, is not legally binding, but both the mayor and the deputy mayor for transport, environmentalist David Belliard, have promised to respect it. Both also consider that scooters are not as ecological as they seem, due to the short life of their lithium batteries.

Influencers and free minutes to boost the vote

It remains to be seen what the result will be. If the anti-scooter votes are overwhelming, Paris could become the world’s largest city to expel rental scooter operators in September. The detractors and the three companies have criticized the modalities of the consultation. The fact that it is not possible to vote online or by proxy does not favor the vote of the youngest, the main users of the devices.

Fearing that they would be expelled from the city, the operators launched a campaign to encourage its users to votesometimes with the help from local influencers. The Lime company even proposed 15 minutes of free use of their scooters to users who showed they had registered to vote, a strategy that drew criticism. “Our operation aims to ensure that the greatest possible number of Parisians can give their opinion in this consultation,” the company defended itself. A few months ago, the operators also announced new measures to reassure local authorities, such as identity checks to avoid users who are under the age limit, the use of license plates and the increase in agents to control the correct parking of vehicles.

The vote also has a political overtones. “Scooters can be an opportunity if they are well organized and regulated,” Transport Minister Clément Beaune said on Wednesday. The French government, which maintains tense relations with the city council of the capital, announced that day a concerted plan with the operators to increase the minimum age of use from 12 to 14 years and fines of up to 135 euros in case there is more than one person in the same vehicle. The opposition also criticizes that, at first, Hidalgo wanted to ban scooters without holding any consultation. The vote could be a way, according to ‘Le Monde‘, to recover at the political level before the end of his term in 2026.

